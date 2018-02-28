Ohio to start mailing driver's licenses, end same-day issuing

Starting July 2, Ohio drivers will only be able to get driver's licenses through the mail rather than over the counter the same day they pay for them at their local bureau of motor vehicles.

The change adds an extra level of security through a centralized card production system and provides greater protection against counterfeiting, state officials say.

Most other states - 41 - already issue driver licenses and state ID cards this way.

Here's how it will work:

Customers will still initiate driver license and identification card transactions by visiting a Deputy Registrar agency, presenting documents (as needed) and be photographed.

Receive a temporary card/confirmation of driving privileges until the card arrives in the mail about 10 days later

Driver licenses and identification cards will continue to be valid for four years and require a new photograph with every renewal.

Customer costs will remain the same for both the standard and compliant cards.

