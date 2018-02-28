Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges

President Donald Trump's longtime spokeswoman Hope Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation.

Hope Hicks declines to answer some questions in Russia probe

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington. Manafort’s legal problems are growing. Not only did the f...

President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

Hicks told the congressional committee the White House advised her not to answer questions about her time there but acknowledged she's told 'white lies' during her many years as a Trump aide.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. ...

Hicks acknowledges 'white lies' for Trump, but not on Russia

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

Paul Manafort's formal plea of not guilty came Wednesday during a brief hearing in Washington.

It was his first court appearance since his co-defendant and longtime business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors.

During the hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson reprimanded Manafort for making a public statement about Gates' plea. The judge said it violated her gag order. The judge also set a Sept. 17 trial date for Manafort.

Manafort had previously pleaded not guilty in the case but prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller brought a second indictment last week, requiring him to formally enter a second plea.

