MLS: 'We have made the most progress with Cincinnati - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

MLS: 'We have made the most progress in Cincinnati'

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(FOX19 NOW/File) (FOX19 NOW/File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FC Cincinnati could be one step closer to becoming an MLS team.

The MLS released a statement Monday regarding their decision making progress for which city would be the next to join the league.

“Although we have not finalized any agreements and all of the finalist markets remain under consideration, we have made the most progress in Cincinnati.  Also, we continue to have discussions with Sacramento.  We don’t have, and don’t need to have, a fixed deadline, and we will wait until all of the necessary elements are in place before selecting the next club. Whether the announcement is in a few weeks or a couple months is dependent on finalizing the details, but we do not anticipate that it will be an extended period of time.”

Best,

Fumi Kimura

So far, FCC has not responded to the statement by the MLS on their website or social media pages.

MLS president, to Sports Illustrated: No 'fixed deadline' on expansion decision

Tuesday, Cincinnati Public Schools met with city council members to discuss a proposal which would put a soccer stadium at the site of the current Stargel Stadium in the West End. No decisions were made during that meeting.

There are currently three sites where the team could one day call home: Newport, Ky., Oakley, and the West End.

FCC is scheduled to play a preseason friendly against Sacramento Republic FC on March 10 in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    Full Story >

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    Full Story >

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:47 AM EST2018-02-28 14:47:15 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    Full Story >

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    Full Story >

  • Study: Iowa named best state in US, Louisiana worst

    Study: Iowa named best state in US, Louisiana worst

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:37 AM EST2018-02-28 11:37:34 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:31 AM EST2018-02-28 15:31:40 GMT

    The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.

    Full Story >

    The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly