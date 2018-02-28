MLS: 'We have made the most progress in Cincinnati'

FC Cincinnati could be one step closer to becoming an MLS team.

The MLS released a statement Monday regarding their decision making progress for which city would be the next to join the league.

“Although we have not finalized any agreements and all of the finalist markets remain under consideration, we have made the most progress in Cincinnati. Also, we continue to have discussions with Sacramento. We don’t have, and don’t need to have, a fixed deadline, and we will wait until all of the necessary elements are in place before selecting the next club. Whether the announcement is in a few weeks or a couple months is dependent on finalizing the details, but we do not anticipate that it will be an extended period of time.” Best, Fumi Kimura

So far, FCC has not responded to the statement by the MLS on their website or social media pages.

Tuesday, Cincinnati Public Schools met with city council members to discuss a proposal which would put a soccer stadium at the site of the current Stargel Stadium in the West End. No decisions were made during that meeting.

There are currently three sites where the team could one day call home: Newport, Ky., Oakley, and the West End.

FCC is scheduled to play a preseason friendly against Sacramento Republic FC on March 10 in Cincinnati.

