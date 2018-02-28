Gaming floor at Belterra Casino Resort reopens Wednesday

Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.Full Story >
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.Full Story >
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.Full Story >
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.Full Story >
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.Full Story >
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.Full Story >
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.Full Story >
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.Full Story >
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.Full Story >
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.Full Story >