Gaming floor at Belterra Casino Resort reopens Wednesday

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. announced that it has reopened the casino floor at Belterra Casino Resort Wednesday morning.

The casino floor was closed temporarily due to the rising Ohio River.

+ PHOTOS: Major flooding hits the Ohio River

Belterra Casino Resort did not sustain any damages and the facility has returned to full operation.

Guests are encouraged to visit www.belterracasino.com for updates on rescheduled promotions and entertainment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved,