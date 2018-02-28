Next phase opens in Ohio's $8M opioid technology challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has launched the second stage of a global technology challenge aimed at finding solutions of the U.S. opioid crisis.

The contest's challenge phase opened Wednesday. It invites business and innovation experts from around the world to propose technologies for diagnosing, treating or fighting opioid addiction or for protecting medical professionals and first responders from exposure to dangerous opioid residue.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) called in last year's State of the State address for an effort to use science against the deadly prescription painkiller epidemic.

That turned into a two-pronged effort including the $8 million Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge and $10 million in research-and-development grants.

Responses for the latest phase of the challenge are due by 5 p.m. July 11. Winners will be announced in September.

