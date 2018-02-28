When you can buy tickets for Luke Bryan's concert at GABP

Luke Bryan wants you to 'crash his party' this summer and tickets will go on sale 'a little bit later on.'

The county music star's "What Makes You Country Tour" will come to Great American Ball Park on June 16 but you can say 'that's my kind of night' and purchase your tickets in March 9 at 10 a.m.

Cincinnati Reds season ticket holders can let Bryan 'know you're going to be there' by purchasing pre-sale tickets on March 7 at 10 a.m.

Sam Hunt and Jon Pardi will join Bryan to 'kick the dust up' on stage as well.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.