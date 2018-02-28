School employee gets 6 months for threatening to blow up school

Miami Township police say they've arrested the person who made bomb threats earlier this month. (Source: WXIX)

A Milford school district employee accused of making bomb threats against a school was found guilty Wednesday of inducing panic.

Katherine Deel, 24, confessed to the crime and said she did it because she was upset with co-workers.

Authorities say the extended-day program employee wrote and sent letters to a school and the police department in September 2017.

A total of nine canine units were called in to sweep all the district's school buildings for potential explosive devices. No threats were found.

[Police: School employee threatened to blow up school because she was upset with co-workers]

"She confessed to it. We had a lot of things leading us to believe she did it before she did confess to it," Assistant Police Chief Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said.

"According to her, she was upset with co-workers, etc., but no real reason to explain why you would write notes about a school being blown up and putting them in the mail and taking a lot of steps to do so."

Deel was sentenced to six months at the Clermont County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.