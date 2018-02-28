Gravy shortage puts KFC customers in Britain and Ireland in fowl mood

KFCs in the UK and Ireland have run out of gravy. (Source: KFC)

(RNN) – First no chicken, now no gravy.

What the cluck is up with KFC in the U.K. and Ireland?

Last week, hundreds of the fast-food restaurants were forced to close due to a chicken shortage.

The chain blamed its new delivery partner, DHL, saying there were “teething problems.”

There's gossip in the hen house, here's the facts... pic.twitter.com/lEuyiOZx2h — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 21, 2018

Customers were not amused.

How can Kentucky Fried Chicken run out of chicken? Next thing you know, McDonald's will be running out of Donalds. #KFC — Punnette (@punnette10) February 19, 2018

Now there’s no gravy.

i’m devastated. going a bit down hill ay? pic.twitter.com/MDjRejYU3Q — Lauren Knightley (@laurenjk_) February 27, 2018

KFC could survive no chicken but no gravy??... it’s curtains! — Hayley Henderson (@hayhenderson90) February 28, 2018

The colonel says things will be better soon.

We're still ironing out a few kinks with our delivery issues, but we can assure you that Gravy is at the top of our list to get back into Restaurants. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 27, 2018

