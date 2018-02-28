Gravy shortage puts KFC customers in Britain and Ireland in fowl - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Gravy shortage puts KFC customers in Britain and Ireland in fowl mood

 (RNN) – First no chicken, now no gravy.

What the cluck is up with KFC in the U.K. and Ireland?

Last week, hundreds of the fast-food restaurants were forced to close due to a chicken shortage.

The chain blamed its new delivery partner, DHL, saying there were “teething problems.”

Customers were not amused.

Now there’s no gravy.

The colonel says things will be better soon.

