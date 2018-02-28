Man accused of luring 14-year-old girl for sex sentenced

By LISA CORNWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio man accused of using the Internet to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship and controlling her for months while he was electronically monitored from an earlier abduction case has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.
Twenty-two-year-old Cody Lee Jackson was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Cincinnati. He pleaded guilty last year to coercion and enticement of a minor.
Charges of production of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to minors were dismissed.
Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in 2015. The documents say he had the teen dropped off by taxi and had sex with her for months. Authorities say he began controlling her and abused her for not obeying.
Messages were left for Jackson's attorneys.
