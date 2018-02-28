Ex-Miami U officer sentenced for sex crimes

A former Miami University officer was sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted of groping a female dispatcher.

Dustin Young was found guilty in Oct. 2017 on two of the four charges against him; gross sexual imposition and abduction.

The findings of an internal investigation done by the school back in December were released.

According to the document, Young sent the alleged victim texts and social media messages of a sexual nature. It states he grabbed her buttocks while at work, sent lewd photos and took her to the airport to have sex.

Young has since resigned from the police department, according to Miami University officials.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents happened between Aug. 1, 2016 and Nov. 12, 2016.

Young was sentenced to six months in jail.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.