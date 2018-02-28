Police: Man arrested for exposing himself outside hospice, other businesses

Police have arrested a man for exposing himself outside of three Blue Ash business and one Sharonville business.

The indecent exposures happened outside Hospice of Blue Ash, the Blue Ash Public Library and Oncology Hematology between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 25, Ethan Bishop was seen parked in the rear of an apartment complex on E. Kemper Road in Sharonville where he exposed himself to a female after telling her, "I'm needing a woman," according to a police report.

Bishop has three prior convictions for similar offenses in Kentucky.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Authorities are asking any additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Ash Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 513-745-8555, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Bishop is due in court on Thursday.

