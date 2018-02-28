Police determined white powdery substance found on streets to be flour

Police said flour was found spread around various ares of the west side of Hamilton.

Hamilton Police confirmed a white powdery substance found spread around various ares of the west side of Hamilton was flour.

The substance was verified by the West Chester hazmat team.

Witnesses told police they had seen at least one male involved in the actual "spreading" of the substance, according to a Hamilton Police Department Facebook post.

Police said reports circulating that the department analyzed the substance as being rat poison is false.

"HPD and HFD would like to stress there are no indications at this time the substance poses any immediate danger. There have been no reports of illnesses after contact with general citizens or from first responders," the post reads.

Police are asking if you recognize the man in the photo to contact Detective Henson at 513-868-5811 x1237.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.