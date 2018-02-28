Hope Hicks, White House communications director, to resign

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, is planning to resign. Hicks testified behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee earlier this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(RNN) - Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, plans to resign.

According to CNN, she will remain on the job for a number of weeks while a replacement is groomed.

Hicks took over the post after Anthony Scaramucci was fired 10 days into the job in July 2017.

She testified on Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee on her role in President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and her knowledge of possible connections to Russia.

She reportedly admitted in her testimony to telling “white lies” in her capacity. It was unclear when she did so or what the substance of the lies was.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” she said in a statement. “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

Hope Hicks departure is NOT about yesterday's hearing, per multiple sources. She had planned it before, had been thinking about it for months. She had informed a very small number of people prior to Hill hearing that she planned to leave. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 28, 2018

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called her "strategic, poised and wise beyond her years" in comments to The New York Times. "To say that she will be missed is an understatement.”

Hicks is the third full-time communications director for the Trump administration.

Mike Dubke, the Trump administration’s first full-time communications director, resigned in May 2017.

Sean Spicer served as the acting communications director - pulling double duty as White House press secretary - from Trump’s inauguration until Dubke was hired in March 2017.

After Dubke stepped down, Spicer again juggled the roles of interim communications director and press secretary. Spicer resigned in protest of Scaramucci’s hiring.

Hicks brought stability to the position, serving more days than her predecessors combined. She was considered one of President Trump's most loyal aides.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person,” Trump said in a statement to The Times. “I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

