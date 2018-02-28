Local organizations lend helping hand to flood victims

As the cleanup continues along the Ohio River aid is now on the ground lending a helping hand to those impacted by the floods.

From Ohio to Indiana, some of the hardest hit areas are getting a little extra relief in the form of aid.

Over in New Richmond, Matthew 25: Ministries brought in the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit to help residents clean their clothes. They also distributed personal care items.

"There are so many things to worry about right after a disaster like this. Cleaning up your house, making sure your family is taken care of. So, we try to alleviate some of those added stress of the laundry or the personal hygiene items. Just provide those, something that we take for granted every single day," Ben Williams with Matthew 25: Ministries said.

Williams said while the organization is stationed in New Richmond, it will take supplies to areas in need along the Ohio River, also including Kentucky and Indiana.

Over at the Red Cross in Cincinnati, volunteers from as far as Florida are working hard in the disaster operation center.

"So many people don't know where to turn, they have this disaster they feel helpless; they feel hopeless and the red cross is there to provide them with the services," Marita Salkowski with the Red Cross said.

A Red Cross damage assessment team was also on the ground in Aurora.

"Initially right now we're going around determining how much damage we have, what type of damage we have how many people are affected Red Cross takes that information and they figure out how many supplies, and what is actually needed to help these people out," volunteer Ron Adkins said.

If you'd like to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can find information here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.