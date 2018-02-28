Kenny Chesney rescues dogs and puppies from Caribbean

(Kenney Chesney and other volunteers hold puppies rescued from the U.S. Virgin Islands.)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (RNN) – Kenny Chesney loves the island life. He loves the dogs that live there too.

The country star partnered with South Florida’s Big Dog Ranch Rescue this week to fly more than 100 dogs and puppies from the U.S. Virgin Islands to the mainland. All are four-legged refugees from last year’s Hurricane Irma.

Love and thanks to Big Dog Ranch Rescue and Kenny Chesney for saving, fostering 136 pups from hurricane... https://t.co/HIITRPqhcD — Tracie Sanchez (@themaplover) February 28, 2018

"We all know how devastating a hurricane can be and it's important that we remember there are still people and pets still suffering from last year’s busy season,” said Lauree Simmons, founder and president of the rescue group.

I want a puppy now! It was a great day seeing this pets rescued at @PBI_Airport thanks to @kennychesney @BDRRescue #TasteSeeSoFla pic.twitter.com/lWPbXI1CxV — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) February 27, 2018

Chesney’s home on St. Johns was destroyed during the 2017 storm. In its aftermath, he created the Love For Love City foundation to provide aid for Irma’s victims. St. John's nickname is Love City.

This isn’t the Grammy-nominated artist’s first animal rescue flight. Since the fall, Chesney’s helped ferry more than 800 animals from St. Johns and St. Thomas to the mainland for adoption.

