CPS board reopens survey about FC Cincinnati stadium proposal

The Cincinnati Public School District Board of Education continues to seek input from the Cincinnati community about the proposed FC Cincinnati Stadium.

The board has reopened their public survey to continue to receive community input on this topic. The board is asking students, teachers, parents, and community members to share their thoughts and comments through a brief survey.

The survey will remain open until midnight March 6 so the Board can review the survey results at the regularly scheduled board business meeting at 11 a.m. on March 7.

The survey can be found here.

