Residents bouncing back with help from Matthew 25, Red Cross flood relief efforts

A state of emergency was recently declared in New Richmond, Ohio as flood waters rose. Residents this week have begun to bounce back. (WXIX)

Help has arrived. From Ohio to Indiana, some of the hardest hit areas are getting a little extra relief in the form of aid.

Over in New Richmond, Matthew 25: Ministries brought in the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit to help residents clean their clothes. They also distributed personal care items.

VIDEO: Aerial look at Ohio River floodwaters

"There are so many things to worry about right after a disaster like this. Cleaning up your house, making sure your family is taken care of. So, we try to alleviate some of those added stress of the laundry or the personal hygiene items. Just provide those, something that we take for granted every single day," said Ben Williams, with Matthew 25.

Williams says while the organization is stationed in New Richmond, it will take supplies to areas in need along the Ohio River also including Kentucky and Indiana.

Over at the Red Cross in Cincinnati, volunteers from as far as Florida are working hard in the disaster operation center.

Website for Red Cross volunteers

"So many people don't know where to turn, they have this disaster they feel helpless; they feel hopeless and the Red Cross is there to provide them with the services," said Marita Salkowski, with the Red Cross.

A Red Cross damage assessment team was also on the ground this week in Aurora.

"Initially right now we're going around determining how much damage we have, what type of damage we have how many people are affected Red Cross takes that information and they figure out how many supplies, and what is actually needed to help these people out," said Salkowski.

