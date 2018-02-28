Parkland students meet Pulse survivors - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Parkland students meet Pulse survivors

Students who survived the Parkland school shooting met survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting Wednesday. (Source: WKMG/CNN) Students who survived the Parkland school shooting met survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting Wednesday. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG/CNN) – Students who survived the Parkland school massacre shared their grief and anger with the survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting Wednesday.

Parents and students from Parkland stepped off a bus and right into the arms of Pulse shooting survivors.

"We are here to open our arms and welcome them with some love," said one Pulse survivor who met the travelers.

Forty-nine people were killed at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016. Police shot and killed shooter Omar Mateen while trying to free hostages.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also greeted the Parkland visitors Wednesday.

"We share their grief and their concern,” Dyer said. “Two years ago, the entire world reached out to us here in Orlando with thoughts and prayers. We want to pay that back as much as we can."

The group, wearing shirts that said “kids first, politics second,” made a stop in Orlando on their way back from Tallahassee, where they spent the last week lobbying for tougher gun laws.

"I'm not going to stop pushing," said Annabell Claprood, a Stoneman Douglas sophomore.

Claprood said she wouldn’t be stopping off in Orlando if something had been done after the Pulse shooting.

"I think we can now be there for each other in a sense," Claprood said.

The survivors stood together as they read the names of the 49 people who lost their lives at Pulse and the 17 who lost their lives at Stoneman Douglas.

Grace Solomon, a Parkland city commissioner, said she hopes there’s never again a list like the one the survivors read.

"I hope and pray that we never have to stand anywhere and read the names of additional victims that are taken by gun violence," Solomon said.

Copyright 2018 WKMG via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Shooting at Florida high schoolShooting at a Florida high schoolMore>>

  • Walmart, Dick's expand corporate rift with gun lobby

    Walmart, Dick's expand corporate rift with gun lobby

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-03-01 08:08:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:32 AM EST2018-03-01 16:32:13 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    Full Story >

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Toomey urges Trump to back gun restriction bill

    The Latest: Toomey urges Trump to back gun restriction bill

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:38 AM EST2018-03-01 12:38:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:32 AM EST2018-03-01 16:32:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, during a meeting with members of congress to discuss school and community safety.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, during a meeting with members of congress to discuss school and community safety.
    President Donald Trump says many ideas, "some good & some not so good" have come out of a bipartisan meeting on school safety that he led at the White House.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump says many ideas, "some good & some not so good" have come out of a bipartisan meeting on school safety that he led at the White House.Full Story >

  • Trump says some lawmakers too fearful of NRA to act on guns

    Trump says some lawmakers too fearful of NRA to act on guns

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-03-01 05:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-03-01 16:31:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, with members of congress to discuss school and community safety.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, with members of congress to discuss school and community safety.

    In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.

    Full Story >

    In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly