No. 3 Xavier wins on Senior Night to win (at least a) share of the Big East title

No. 3 Xavier beat Providence 84-74 to earn at least a share of its first-ever Big East regular season championship.

On Senior Night, Trevon Bluiett led the Musketeers with a game-high 23 points. Sophomore Quentin Goodin added 18 points. Seniors Kerem Kanter and Sean O’Mara each scored 10 points in the win.

Xavier can win the conference outright if Villanova loses at Seton Hall tonight or if Xavier wins at Depaul on Saturday.

