1 killed in fiery Lebanon crash, state police say

State police in Lebanon say a two-car crash left one person dead Wednesday night. (WXIX)

State police in Lebanon say a two-car crash left one person dead Wednesday night.

It happened on State Route 123 in Turtle Creek Township, between State Route 350 and Waynesville Road.

A second person was transported to Atrium Medical Center after the crash, authorities said.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.