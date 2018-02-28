1 killed in fiery Lebanon crash, state police say - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

1 killed in fiery Lebanon crash, state police say

State police in Lebanon say a two-car crash left one person dead Wednesday night.

It happened on State Route 123 in Turtle Creek Township, between State Route 350 and Waynesville Road.

A second person was transported to Atrium Medical Center after the crash, authorities said.

