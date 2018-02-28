Should metal detectors be put in schools? Local mother launches petition

After several school threats and shootings locally and across the U.S., a Middletown mother is taking matters into her own hands. (WXIX)

After several school threats and shootings locally and across the U.S., a Middletown mother is taking matters into her own hands.

She is calling for metal detectors to be put in all Middletown City Schools and is gaining support through an online petition.

Rachel Rogers says each day she worries about taking her kids to school, afraid they won't make it back home. She got a scare last week after learning that a first-grade student brought a knife to Central Academy.

"My heart dropped they're in elementary school. No kid should ever have to worry about what's going to happen to them when they go to school. The only thing they should be worried about is their education," said Rogers.

The spokesperson for the school, Elizabeth Beadle, says the child bringing a knife was a misunderstanding and that the child did not intend to hurt anyone.

Link | Middletown online petition

However, the panic Rogers felt pushed her to start a petition. It urges Middletown City Schools to install metal detectors making sure no more weapons make it inside hallways and classrooms.

"It would help by, the metal detectors would go off when a knife is being brought in and guns. Anything metal," said Rogers.

The online petition already has 68 signatures. While some support it, others don't think it's the answer, saying Middletown can't afford to do something like that and a shooter wouldn't necessarily need to go inside to shoot up a school.

"I know there's been a lot of talk about getting teachers armed but in high school, a lot of the high schoolers are bigger than the teachers. They can overpower the teachers and take the gun from them, now the student is armed," said Rogers.

Beadle says the district has not had any discussions about bringing metal detectors into the schools, but they are currently working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and staff.

"Something's going to happen and it's going to be too late, so before something happens we need to get something put in place to help," said Rogers.

The spokesperson for the district says parents are welcome to share their ideas about safety and to do so they have to reach out to the School Board and attend the school board meetings.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.