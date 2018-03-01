Substitute teacher slapped 6-year-old, mother says - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Substitute teacher slapped 6-year-old, mother says

The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district. (Source: Lyniqueah Hawkins/KGO/CNN) The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district. (Source: Lyniqueah Hawkins/KGO/CNN)

VALLEJO, CA (KGO/CNN) – A California mother filed a police report, saying she’s “more than angry” after her 6-year-old son was allegedly slapped by a substitute teacher at his school.

Lyniqueah Hawkins’ 6-year-old son Famous is a first-grade special education student at Highland Elementary School in Vallejo, CA.

On Friday afternoon, Hawkins received a phone call from the school, telling her Famous may have been slapped by a substitute teacher.

Hawkins rushed to the school and picked up Famous, even taking pictures of an apparent red mark on his cheek. She wanted to talk directly with the teacher, but the teacher had already left campus.

"The teacher in question was identified as a substitute, and immediately pulled from the site,” said Vallejo Unified Human Resources Officer Dr. Gigi Patrick in a statement.

Famous was traumatized by the incident, his mother says.

“He wakes up with nightmares about the situation. One day, he broke down crying when the bus came to pick him up because he was so terrified of seeing her again and getting slapped,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says she filed a police report, and Patrick verified the incident is being investigated by police. The school district’s policy requires officials to contact police in such cases, but Patrick could not confirm they had done so.

Patricia Holcomb, the substitute teacher allegedly involved, said she did “tap” Famous on the cheek, but she claims the boy had overturned a classroom desk and was throwing chairs just prior to the incident.

Hawkins says she doesn’t believe Holcomb.

"He told me that you slapped him because he asked you for some space. I never heard of my son flipping chairs and desks over – nice try, but no,” Hawkins said.

Police have not said whether the teacher faces possible criminal charges.

Copyright 2018 KGO, Lyniqueah Hawkins via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

    Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-03-01 16:31:00 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    Full Story >

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    Full Story >

  • Rep. Rooney: Hicks story shows Russia probe must end

    Rep. Rooney: Hicks story shows Russia probe must end

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-03-01 16:31:40 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-03-01 16:31:40 GMT
    Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)
    Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)

    Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)

    Full Story >

    Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)

    Full Story >

  • Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI

    Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-03-01 05:49:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-03-01 16:12:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor." 

    Full Story >

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor." 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly