Substitute teacher slapped 6-year-old, mother says

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.Full Story >
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.Full Story >
Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)Full Story >
Rep. Tom Rooney says Hicks' admission of lying for the President is proof the Russia investigation should end. (Source: CNN)Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."Full Story >
Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.Full Story >
Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >