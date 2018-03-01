Katie Couric, P&G executives highlight gender equality forum

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Veteran TV journalist Katie Couric and leaders of household consumer products maker Procter & Gamble highlight a forum planned to examine the state of women in the workplace.

P&G and Seneca Women, which advocates for global female advancement, are co-hosting the #WeSeeEqual forum Thursday at the company's Cincinnati headquarters. The event comes during heightened focus on workplace harassment with a wave of sexual misconduct claims against prominent figures in entertainment, politics and the media.

Couric and Carolyn Tastad, president of P&G's North America business, will lead the first in a series of panel discussions. Tastad also heads the corporate women's leadership team at the company whose products include Tide detergent, Pampers diapers and Gillette shavers.

The forum comes as Women's History Month begins, ahead of International Women's Day March 8.

