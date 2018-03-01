Katie Couric, P&G executives highlight gender equality forum

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Veteran TV journalist Katie Couric and leaders of household consumer products maker Procter & Gamble highlight a forum planned to examine the state of women in the workplace.
P&G and Seneca Women, which advocates for global female advancement, are co-hosting the #WeSeeEqual forum Thursday at the company's Cincinnati headquarters. The event comes during heightened focus on workplace harassment with a wave of sexual misconduct claims against prominent figures in entertainment, politics and the media.
Couric and Carolyn Tastad, president of P&G's North America business, will lead the first in a series of panel discussions. Tastad also heads the corporate women's leadership team at the company whose products include Tide detergent, Pampers diapers and Gillette shavers.
The forum comes as Women's History Month begins, ahead of International Women's Day March 8.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 16-year-old male Winton Woods City School student is under arrest after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school."Full Story >
A 16-year-old male Winton Woods City School student is under arrest after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school."Full Story >
Police have arrested a man for exposing himself outside of three Blue Ash business and one Sharonville business.Full Story >
Police have arrested a man for exposing himself outside of three Blue Ash business and one Sharonville business.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations Thursday against a University of Cincinnati flute instructor who retired amid a sexual harassment investigation.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations Thursday against a University of Cincinnati flute instructor who retired amid a sexual harassment investigation.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >
Fire and heavy smoke evacuated a building at General Electric in Evendale Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Fire and heavy smoke evacuated a building at General Electric in Evendale Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >