Son of GOP's Mike DeWine bows out of governor's race dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine has recused himself from hearing a would-be gubernatorial candidate's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from the ballot.
DeWine filed his recusal Wednesday in the case of Democrat Jon Heavey. Heavey is a Cleveland-area physician and venture capitalist who entered the race on the Feb. 7 filing deadline. He has put $1.5 million of his own money into his campaign.
DeWine is the son of another candidate in the race: Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine. Mike DeWine's running mate, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), is among parties Heavey has sued.
Heavey wants the high court to reverse Husted's decision removing him from the ballot.
He alleges dozens of signatures he submitted were inaccurately tossed for reasons including illegibility, wrong party or not writing in cursive.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
