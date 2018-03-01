Trump says some lawmakers too fearful of NRA to act on guns

The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.Full Story >
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."Full Story >
The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.Full Story >
The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.Full Story >
When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.Full Story >
When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.Full Story >
The White House insists that Kushner's job will not be affected by the security clearance downgrade.Full Story >
The White House insists that Kushner's job will not be affected by the security clearance downgrade.Full Story >
Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.Full Story >
Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.Full Story >
Large numbers of Americans say they think President Donald Trump's policies have made things worse for African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims.Full Story >
Large numbers of Americans say they think President Donald Trump's policies have made things worse for African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims.Full Story >
Faculty members at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania voted overwhelmingly to rescind the degree they gave him in 1988.Full Story >
Faculty members at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania voted overwhelmingly to rescind the degree they gave him in 1988.Full Story >
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.Full Story >
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.Full Story >
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.Full Story >
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."Full Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."Full Story >
The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.Full Story >
The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.Full Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoFull Story >
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >