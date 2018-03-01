Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI

Faculty members at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania voted overwhelmingly to rescind the degree they gave him in 1988.

Faculty members at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania voted overwhelmingly to rescind the degree they gave him in 1988.

Congress has less than two days to provide funding for the government. (Source: CNN)

Congress has less than two days to provide funding for the government. (Source: CNN)

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick). A Facebook posting released by the House Intelligence Committee, for a group called "Being Patriotic" is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. For candidates running in the 2018 elections, it's a race against Russi...

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick). A Facebook posting released by the House Intelligence Committee, for a group called "Being Patriotic" is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. For candidates running in the 2018 elections, it's a race against Russi...

Large numbers of Americans say they think President Donald Trump's policies have made things worse for African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims.

Large numbers of Americans say they think President Donald Trump's policies have made things worse for African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Dr. Ben C...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Dr. Ben C...

The White House insists that Kushner's job will not be affected by the security clearance downgrade.

The White House insists that Kushner's job will not be affected by the security clearance downgrade.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Politico is reporting that the security c...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Politico is reporting that the security c...

The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.

The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol ...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol ...

In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.

In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, with members of congress to discuss school and community safety.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, with members of congress to discuss school and community safety.

A number of activist groups are turning to television ads to try to pressure the White House into allowing transgender individuals to continue serving in the military.

A number of activist groups are turning to television ads to try to pressure the White House into allowing transgender individuals to continue serving in the military.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride takes the stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Activist groups are turning to television ads to pres...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride takes the stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Activist groups are turning to television ads to pres...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Attorney General Jeff Sessions talks with Senate staffer Sharon Soderstrom before the arrival of President Donald Trump to a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Attorney General Jeff Sessions, center, talks to Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and others, as they wait for the ceremony to begin honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington.

By SADIE GURMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Harshly criticized yet again by his boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has abandoned his usual stony silence and pushed back against President Donald Trump for saying Sessions' response to Republican complaints about the FBI was "disgraceful."

Sessions gave no suggestion he would step down in light of Trump's charge Wednesday on Twitter and insisted he would "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."

Trump's latest tirade stems from a comment Sessions made Tuesday, when he suggested the Justice Department's inspector general will evaluate whether prosecutors and FBI agents wrongly obtained a warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor the communications of a onetime Trump campaign associate. Sessions had asked the watchdog office to review the complaints in response to pressure from congressional Republicans, who, like Trump, have fumed about what they believe to be bias within the FBI.

Trump tweeted: "Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn't the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!"

Sessions answered hours later, saying his department had taken the appropriate step and "will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution."

It was hardly the first time the president has aired his gripes against Sessions over the Russia probe. The former Alabama senator, an early supporter of Trump's candidacy, has endured a year's worth of Trump's wrath in order to hold onto the job he had long desired. But even for Trump, who once called the attorney general "beleaguered," Wednesday's volley elevated the rhetoric to a new level.

The exchange comes at a time of heightened tension between the Justice Department and the White House, which is mired in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice. Trump has long viewed Sessions' decision to step aside from that investigation as leading to Mueller's appointment.

Sessions has become a Trump scapegoat, allowing the president to avoid some of the political consequences of directly attacking Mueller as his probe escalates.

Trump this time is angry that Sessions referred the allegations of employee misconduct to the inspector general, but that's exactly what that office is charged with doing. Its lawyers are part of the department and, contrary to Trump's claims, can and often do refer matters for prosecution.

The office has been working on a separate review of the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation under former Director James Comey, but that report is not late and is expected to be released around March or April.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's office has acknowledged receiving Sessions' request but hasn't said it is investigating. Horowitz was appointed to the post by President Barack Obama, as Trump noted. But years earlier, Horowitz was named in the Bush administration to a seat on the Sentencing Commission, suggesting he has more bipartisan bona fides than Trump acknowledges. Horowitz also launched the review of the FBI's handling of the Clinton case - the stated reason by Trump and Sessions for the dismissal of Comey in May.

GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, recently one of the FBI's toughest critics, defended Horowitz as "fair, fact-centric and appropriately confidential with his work."

Until now, Sessions had largely kept quiet in the face of Trump's verbal and social media volleys, faithfully executing the president's agenda on guns, drugs, violent crime and illegal immigration. Some within Sessions' own department had criticized that silence as straining morale and making him seem too eager to appease the president at the risk of dangerously politicizing the institution.

The two bonded early in Trump's campaign. But Trump has not been able to get over Sessions' withdrawal from the Russia investigation and has relentlessly belittled him and pressured him to investigate political rivals. The criticism was so harsh that Sessions offered last year to resign; Trump refused.

Sessions has since tried to get back into Trump's good graces. His request of the inspector general should have appeased Trump, as White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested Tuesday it would.

"It's something that he's clearly had frustration over so I would imagine he certainly support the decision to look into what we feel to be some wrongdoing," she said. "I think that's the role of the Department of Justice and we're glad that they're fulfilling that job."

__

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.