School crossing guard accused of selling drugs at work

SELINSGROVE, PA (WNEP/CNN) – A school crossing guard was suspended after her arrest on drug charges, including allegedly selling marijuana on the job.

Police arrested 31-year-old Kathryn Miller Tuesday morning while she was at her crossing guard post.

Hundreds of students cross the street on their way to school, in part because the Selinsgrove Area School District doesn’t provide bus service in the borough.

"They're all basically walking past this crossing guard, who was arrested,” parent Allison Kauffman said.

Kauffman drove her two daughters to school.

"Multiple police officers from Selinsgrove Borough there – and both my daughters were in the car, and they saw it going down,” she said.

Parents are outraged because police say Miller sold drugs to a police informant on four occasions in February. Two of those alleged sales happened at Miller’s school crossing post.

"It's actually kind of discouraging, disgusting. You start to have a little bit of faith in the world, and then something like this happens and it throws you back a few,” parent Kelsey Young said.

According to Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Chad Cohrs, all employees must pass a background check prior to beginning work.

Cohrs says Miller has worked as a crossing guard for the district since 2012. She is an hourly employee.

Even though Miller was suspended after her arrest, parents say they’re upset.

"You put your trust into these people, and then at the end of the day you can't really trust them,” parent Jessica Burgess said.

Miller faces a long list of charges, including delivery of a controlled substance. She did not post bail and remains in jail.

