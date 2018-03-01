Officers charged in connection with uninvestigated cases

CLEVELAND (AP) - Three Cleveland police officers are facing administrative charges in connection with 60 sex crimes and child abuse cases that went uninvestigated for more than a year.
The Plain Dealer reports the cases were originally assigned to Tom Ross, a former detective in the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse unit. Investigators say Ross took the cases with him when he was promoted in 2015, but he "failed to properly investigate."
The Fraternal Order of Police president says Ross was overwhelmed with his new responsibilities.
Commander James McPike has been charged with allowing Ross to take the cases with him. Sgt. Anthony McMahon has been charged with failing to take the files from Ross after the promotion.
No decisions on discipline have been released.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
