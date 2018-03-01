Bevin makes 2 appointments to University of Louisville board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed two new members to the University of Louisville Board of Trustees. The selections come at a crucial time as the school searches for a new campus president.
The governor's office said Wednesday that Bevin has appointed Mary R. Nixon of Louisville and James Michael Rogers of Prospect as UofL trustees.
Nixon is a retired finance executive at fast-food giant Yum Brands Inc.
Rogers is a retired Hilliard Lyons chief operating officer and executive vice president.
The governor's office says both will serve terms expiring in early 2024.
The appointments come as UofL trustees are searching for a replacement for former campus President James Ramsey, who resigned after a series of scandals.
Greg Postel is serving as the university's interim president.
