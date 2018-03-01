6 people thrown from car in rollover crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News reports two of the crash victims have been hospitalized in critical condition. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in New Madison, which is about 11 miles south of Greenville.
Police Sgt. Steve Mills says the driver was a man in his 20s, and it appears he went off the right side of the road, over-corrected and drove into a steep ditch.
The crash victims include four siblings and two friends. Police believe none were wearing their seatbelts.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Mills says alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
