Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White says the Defense Department was not surprised by Russian President Vladmir Putin's claims of new nuclear weapons and is prepared to defend the nation.Full Story >
Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White says the Defense Department was not surprised by Russian President Vladmir Putin's claims of new nuclear weapons and is prepared to defend the nation.Full Story >
Russia ordered a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to allow civilians to exit, but no humanitarian aid went in and no civilians left.Full Story >
Russia ordered a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to allow civilians to exit, but no humanitarian aid went in and no civilians left.Full Story >
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.Full Story >
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.Full Story >
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.Full Story >
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.Full Story >
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.Full Story >
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.Full Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoFull Story >
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolFull Story >