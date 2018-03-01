Pilot who flew to Ohio for sex with teen sentenced to prison

CLEVELAND (AP) - A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.
Cleveland.com reports 33-year-old Ryan Johnson, of Camarillo, California, pleaded guilty last month to attempted unlawful contact with a minor. He was sentenced Wednesday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland.
Prosecutors have said Johnson, a pilot for a private company, flew to Akron last August and then drove to a park in the Cleveland suburb of Newburgh Heights for a planned rendezvous with a teen he'd exchanged explicit messages with on a chat site. He was instead met by members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Johnson's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment Thursday.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 16-year-old male Winton Woods City School student is under arrest after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school."Full Story >
A 16-year-old male Winton Woods City School student is under arrest after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school."Full Story >
Police have arrested a man for exposing himself outside of three Blue Ash business and one Sharonville business.Full Story >
Police have arrested a man for exposing himself outside of three Blue Ash business and one Sharonville business.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations Thursday against a University of Cincinnati flute instructor who retired amid a sexual harassment investigation.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations Thursday against a University of Cincinnati flute instructor who retired amid a sexual harassment investigation.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >
Fire and heavy smoke evacuated a building at General Electric in Evendale Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Fire and heavy smoke evacuated a building at General Electric in Evendale Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >