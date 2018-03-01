Crash slows NB I-71 near Kenwood Road

The morning commute is slower than normal on northbound Interstate 71 as you approach Kenwood Road.

A three-vehicle crash is blocking the right lane Thursday morning, causing lengthy delays.

Detour onto eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway or the Norwood Lateral to northbound I-75.

Accident slowing things down on 71 as you’re headed to the Kenwood Ma. @fox19 #cincy_traffic pic.twitter.com/YWOXIjiSIP — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) March 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.