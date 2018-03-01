GE spokesman: Fire evacuates about 200 employees from GE military offices in Evendale

Fire in a filing cabinet evacuated about 200 employees from General Electric's military offices in Evendale Thursday morning, a company spokesman said.

No injuries were reported when fire crews responded about 7:30 a.m., said Rick Kennedy.

The fire was under control shortly after firefighters entered the building, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Kennedy said.

"The building where the fire occurred is not a factory building, it's an office building," he said. "The building will be closed for a day to make sure the smoke is out."

In an unrelated incident, the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 75 to Glendale-Milford Road also is closed until further notice, dispatchers said.

One person was hurt in the three-vehicle accident and taken to Bethesda North Hospital, dispatchers said.

