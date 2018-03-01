GE spokesman: Fire evacuates about 200 employees from GE military offices in Evendale

The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.Full Story >
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.Full Story >
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.Full Story >
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.Full Story >
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.Full Story >
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.Full Story >
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Full Story >
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Full Story >
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.Full Story >
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.Full Story >