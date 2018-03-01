Lincoln Heights shooting victim dies week later

A 28-year-old man shot in Lincoln Heights a week ago has died, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office announced Thursday.

Gerrick Campbell succumbed to his injuries Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.

He was found shot in the chest inside a parked sport utility vehicle on Shivers Court near Mangham Drive at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 21, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made while detectives continue to investigate, said sheriff's spokesman Jim Knapp.

Witnesses reported seeing a male running from the area of the SUV toward Mangham Drive shortly after the shots were fired. He got into a waiting gold Honda Accord from the late 1990s or early 2000s with at least one other person inside, in the drive'r seat.

The Honda took off and was last seen on Mangham toward Interstate 75.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Section: 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

