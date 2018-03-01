Ohio prosecutor to discuss flutist's misconduct allegations

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations made against a flute instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati harassment investigation.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported last month that the school's investigation into complaints in 2016 against then-professor Bradley Garner found evidence of "pervasive" misconduct, including "unwanted sexual advances and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature" going back years.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) said his office would examine the allegations to decide whether to pursue a case. Deters has scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon.

The College-Conservatory Of Music's interim dean recommended firing Garner, but the star flutist remained until his December retirement. He denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit, calling the school's investigation a "rumor-seeking, undisciplined witch hunt."

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

