Ohio prosecutor to discuss flutist's misconduct allegations

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations made against a flute instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati harassment investigation.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported last month that the school's investigation into complaints in 2016 against then-professor Bradley Garner found evidence of "pervasive" misconduct, including "unwanted sexual advances and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature" going back years.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) said his office would examine the allegations to decide whether to pursue a case. Deters has scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon.
The College-Conservatory Of Music's interim dean recommended firing Garner, but the star flutist remained until his December retirement. He denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit, calling the school's investigation a "rumor-seeking, undisciplined witch hunt."
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 16-year-old male Winton Woods City School student is under arrest after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school."Full Story >
A 16-year-old male Winton Woods City School student is under arrest after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school."Full Story >
Police have arrested a man for exposing himself outside of three Blue Ash business and one Sharonville business.Full Story >
Police have arrested a man for exposing himself outside of three Blue Ash business and one Sharonville business.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations Thursday against a University of Cincinnati flute instructor who retired amid a sexual harassment investigation.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations Thursday against a University of Cincinnati flute instructor who retired amid a sexual harassment investigation.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.Full Story >
Fire and heavy smoke evacuated a building at General Electric in Evendale Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >
Fire and heavy smoke evacuated a building at General Electric in Evendale Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.Full Story >