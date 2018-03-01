Kroger's Fred Meyer stops selling guns to people younger than 21

The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.Full Story >
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.
