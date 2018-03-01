Kroger's Fred Meyers stops selling guns to people younger than 2 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kroger's Fred Meyers stops selling guns to people younger than 21

Kroger-owned Fred Meyer locations will no longer sell guns and ammunition to people under 21 years of age, the company said Thursday. (Source: Steve Morgan/Wikicommons) Kroger-owned Fred Meyer locations will no longer sell guns and ammunition to people under 21 years of age, the company said Thursday. (Source: Steve Morgan/Wikicommons)

(RNN) - Fred Meyers is joining a recent trend of retailers to stop or make changes to how they sell guns.

The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.

"In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we've taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales," said Kroger in a statement to CNN. "Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers."

Walmart announced the same move Wednesday, following a decision by the head of Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style rifles like the AR-15. Dick's said it also would not sell guns and ammo to anyone under 21 years old.

Walmart had previously stopped selling AR-15s and other semi-automatic rifles in 2015.

The moves come in response to increased momentum for advocates of new gun legislation in recent weeks. A gunman using an AR-15 killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, FL, on Feb. 14, and survivors of the attack have spurred a nationwide call to action to prevent other mass shootings.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

