Prosecutor to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against UC flute instructor

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters plans to discuss sexual misconduct allegations Thursday against a University of Cincinnati flute instructor who retired amid a harassment investigation.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported last month that the school's investigation into complaints in 2016 against then-professor Bradley Garner found evidence of "pervasive" misconduct, including "unwanted sexual advances and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature" going back years.

Deters said his office would review the allegations to decide whether to pursue a criminal case. He is expected to announce the results at 1 p.m.

UC's College-Conservatory Of Music's interim dean recommended firing Garner, but the star flutist remained until his December retirement.

He denied the accusations in a sworn statement and called UC's investigation a "rumor-seeking, undisciplined witch hunt."

