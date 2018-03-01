Cincinnati Customs, Border Protection officers seize pounds of cocaine

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized 25 pounds of cocaine from a shipment from Columbia (Credit: CBP Chicago)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati say they intercepted 25 pounds of liquid cocaine.

CBP officials say officers selected a shipment from Columbia for inspection on Feb. 6 while reviewing incoming cargo from the country.

The package was said to be rose water, officials say, and the shipment contained 12 bottles of both clear and rose-colored liquid.

Officers say they tested the liquid, which was positive for cocaine.

The package was shipped from Medelin, Columbia and was supposed to end up in Revere, Massachusetts, said CBP officials.

