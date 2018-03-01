High school student charged with bringing gun on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky principal says a high school student has been charged with bringing a gun on campus.
Lexington media cited a statement from Henry Clay High School Principal Paul Little Jr. in reporting that administrators were acting on a tip when they found the loaded weapon Thursday morning before classes began. Little said an investigation found the student brought the gun from home for protection outside of school.
He said the teen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and will be referred to the juvenile court system.
