After shooting, Kentucky governor supports arming schools

By ADAM BEAM and BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says the state should consider allowing some people to carry guns in public schools.
The Republican governor's comments to WKDZ radio Thursday come a month after a school shooting in western Kentucky killed two teenagers and injured more than a dozen others.
Bevin says anyone allowed to be armed in a school should first undergo training and psychological testing to ensure they're ready to handle the responsibility.
Bevin says he's meeting with legislative leaders to discuss school safety.
A legislative committee on Thursday approved a resolution urging local school boards to allow teachers or other school employees to carry guns if they volunteer and are properly trained.
