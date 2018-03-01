Uber starts offering rides to the doctor

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...Full Story >
Twitter CEO asks for help fixing 'civility' on Twitter.
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leaders
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based church
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful
