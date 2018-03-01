12 memorable moments from the Oscars

Last year was EnvelopeGate. What will we remember from the 2018 Oscars? (Source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

(RNN) – When host Jimmy Kimmel opens Sunday night’s 90th Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET, the glamor will be there but so will the intrigue.

After last year’s massive mix-up, catastrophes and other standout moments in Oscars history will be top of mind.

Another #EnvelopeGate isn’t likely, but if nine decades of Academy Awards has taught us anything, the unexpected is never far away.

Here are 12 memorable moments from the first 89 years of the Oscars:

La La Loser: Best Picture goof - 2017

Excited and arrogant: James Cameron wins Best Director - 1998

Swept off her feet: Adrien Brody wins Best Actor, plants one on Halle Berry - 2003

Validation: Sally Field wins second Best Actress Oscar - 1985

Breaking the color barrier: Hattie McDaniel is first black woman to win an Oscar - 1940

Breaking the color barrier part two: Sidney Poitier becomes first black man to win Best Actor - 1964

A manly man: 73-year-old Jack Palance celebrates Best Supporting Actor win - 1991

Oscar no-show: Marlon Brando refuses Best Actor Oscar, sends Native American activist - 1973

I love you, I love you, I love you!: Cuba Gooding Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor - 1997

Oscar misstep: Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence trips on steps - 2013

Catch your breath: Robin Williams takes home Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Say cheese: Host Ellen DeGeneres organizes best Oscar selfie EVER - 2014

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

