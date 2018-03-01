Bill advances to create tip line for ethics complaints

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to create a tip line for legislative branch employees to report complaints of harassment or other misconduct.

The bill was introduced amid an ethics investigation of ex-House Speaker Jeff Hoover and three other lawmakers for their involvement in a secret sexual harassment settlement.

The measure that cleared a House committee on Thursday would require the Legislative Ethics Commission to create the tip line. It could be used to lodge complaints of fraud, theft, sexual harassment, discrimination or other misconduct.

Supporters say it would create an expedited process to review misconduct allegations. Tips could still be forwarded to a more formal process that can result in a public hearing with witnesses to determine whether ethical standards were violated.

The legislation is House Bill 9.

