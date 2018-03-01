Bill advances to create tip line for ethics complaints

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to create a tip line for legislative branch employees to report complaints of harassment or other misconduct.
The bill was introduced amid an ethics investigation of ex-House Speaker Jeff Hoover and three other lawmakers for their involvement in a secret sexual harassment settlement.
The measure that cleared a House committee on Thursday would require the Legislative Ethics Commission to create the tip line. It could be used to lodge complaints of fraud, theft, sexual harassment, discrimination or other misconduct.
Supporters say it would create an expedited process to review misconduct allegations. Tips could still be forwarded to a more formal process that can result in a public hearing with witnesses to determine whether ethical standards were violated.
The legislation is House Bill 9.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No. 10 Cincinnati blasted Tulane 78-49 to earn at least a share of their first American Conference regular-season championship since they joined the league in 2013-14 and shared the title with Louisville.Full Story >
No. 10 Cincinnati blasted Tulane 78-49 to earn at least a share of their first American Conference regular-season championship since they joined the league in 2013-14 and shared the title with Louisville.Full Story >
On Wednesday, Highland County deputies got a call from an area farmer claiming there was a body in one of his fields.Full Story >
On Wednesday, Highland County deputies got a call from an area farmer claiming there was a body in one of his fields.Full Story >
This past November, the city of Cincinnati requested a Health Hazard Evaluation from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the former District 5 police station.Full Story >
This past November, the city of Cincinnati requested a Health Hazard Evaluation from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the former District 5 police station.Full Story >
A brand new outreach program launched by local organization Angel's Rest Animal Society is focused on connecting senior dogs with senior citizens.Full Story >
A brand new outreach program launched by local organization Angel's Rest Animal Society is focused on connecting senior dogs with senior citizens.Full Story >
'Tis the season for potholes. Recent wet weather and fluctuating temperatures have taken a toll on the roads across the Tri-State.Full Story >
'Tis the season for potholes. Recent wet weather and fluctuating temperatures have taken a toll on the roads across the Tri-State.Full Story >