Billboard battle between Philly and Cleveland about LeBron James heats up

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A new billboard in Downtown Cleveland is reminding Philadelphia 76ers fans LeBron James won a NBA Finals championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The bottom of the billboard says "#TheLandOfTheKing", the Cavs play the 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday.

LeBron James says he was not looking at schools in the Philadelphia area

Power Home Remodeling, based out of Chester, PA, bought three strategically located billboards, in an effort to recruit LeBron to the Sixers.  

LeBron on #PhillyWantsLeBron billboards: 'That's dope'

The billboards will be up there for a while, the company paid for three months.

LeBron James said he was not in the Philadelphia area looking at high schools during the All-Star break.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

This past week 76ers analyst Alaa Abdelnaby said James was looking at some private schools in the Philly area during the All-Star break. 

