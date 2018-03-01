Billboard battle between Philly and Cleveland about LeBron James heats up

The billboard says "Hey Philly" with a photo of the "King James Crown." (Source Wild Eagle Saloon Facebook Page)

A new billboard in Downtown Cleveland is reminding Philadelphia 76ers fans LeBron James won a NBA Finals championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The bottom of the billboard says "#TheLandOfTheKing", the Cavs play the 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday.

Power Home Remodeling, based out of Chester, PA, bought three strategically located billboards, in an effort to recruit LeBron to the Sixers.

The billboards will be up there for a while, the company paid for three months.

