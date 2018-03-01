After Parkland, parents push for school security upgrades

By REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and MICHAEL MELIA
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts across the United States respond to heightened fears in the jittery aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.
In Kentucky, parents have pooled money to pay an armed officer to begin patrolling schools. A mayor outside Cleveland, Ohio, is urging a security levy to pay for armed guards. And a town in New Jersey has begun assigning off-duty police to stand vigil inside all its school buildings.
American schools have been stepping up investment in security for years, and many districts have offered assurances about procedures already in place since the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead. But some parents are saying it's just not enough.
