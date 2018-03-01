FOX19 NOW to air UC basketball special Sunday night - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FOX19 NOW to air UC basketball special Sunday night

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FOX19 NOW will air a special 30 minute show on the UC basketball team Sunday night March 4 as the Bearcats turn their attention to the American Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

“Toyota Dealers UC Basketball: The March Starts Here” will feature extended interviews with UC’s biggest stars and will also highlight the personalities of one of the country’s best college basketball teams.

FOX19 NOW will also take fans inside Fifth Third Arena for a comprehensive look at the renovation progress and look ahead to the upcoming conference tournament.

“Toyota Dealers UC Basketball: The March Starts Here” is Sunday March 4th starting at 11 p.m. on FOX19 Now.

