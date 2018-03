Records show Foxconn eyed Ohio, Michigan for plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Newly released records from Gov. Scott Walker's administration show that Foxconn Technology Group considered sites across Ohio and Michigan for the massive display-screen complex coming to Wisconsin.

Walker on Thursday released more than 13,000 pages of emails and other documents to news outlets as requested under Wisconsin's open records law.

One email from Wisconsin's chief economic development officer sent in May is a briefing document for an upcoming meeting with leaders of the Taiwan-based company.

Mark Hogan says in the email that Foxconn toured locations in Ohio near Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus. In Michigan, Hogan says they looked at Detroit, Flint and Battle Creek.

Wisconsin approved a $3 billion tax incentive package to land the Foxconn deal, which could result in a $10 billion investment and creation of 13,000 jobs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.