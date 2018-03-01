Marshall University to hike tuition, faculty pay

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University students will pay more in tuition and fees in the 2018-2019 academic year.

News outlets cite a university release that says the Marshall University Board of Governors approved the new rate schedule on Wednesday. The plan features an overall 4.25 percent tuition increase, which will be meted out at different rates for in-state students, students from certain Kentucky and Ohio counties and out-of-state students. Graduate students will see a larger hike than undergraduate students.

University officials say the revenue from the increase will supplement financial aid and student programming and help expand the university police department.

Fees will likely rise for residence halls and meal plans, as well.

The board also approved a 2 percent raise for most faculty and staff, to take effect in early March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.